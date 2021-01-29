 

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

29.01.2021   

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD) today reported sources of distribution for January this fiscal year to date.

Distribution Period

 

January 2021

Distribution Amount Per Share

 

$0.0625

The following table sets forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Make up of

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

Total

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

Cumulative

 

Cumulative

 

 

 

 

Make up of

 

Distributions

 

Distributions

 

 

Current

 

Current

