Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD) today reported sources of distribution for January this fiscal year to date. Distribution Period January 2021 Distribution Amount Per Share $0.0625 The following table sets forth estimates of the character …



