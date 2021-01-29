W. R. Berkley Corporation Calls 5.900% Subordinated Debentures Due 2056 for Redemption

The redemption date will be March 1, 2021, and the redemption price will equal the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) (the “Company”) announced today that it will redeem the $110,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.900% Subordinated Debentures due 2056 (CUSIP No. 084423 508) (the “Debentures”).

Details concerning the redemption price and the other terms and conditions of the redemption will be more fully described in a Notice of Redemption being provided to registered holders of the Debentures by The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee. Holders of notes who have questions should contact Dimple Gandhi at the trustee at (212) 815-5498 or via email at dimple.gandhi@bnymellon.com, or Karen A. Horvath, Vice President – External Financial Communications, at the Company at (203) 629-3000.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005026/en/