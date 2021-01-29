 

Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 14:45  |  56   |   |   

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets and including Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel GMP, Clarus Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (collectively the “Underwriters”). A total of 10,253,128 common shares of the Company (“Shares”), including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by the Underwriters, were sold at a price of C$3.31 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$33,937,854 (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital purposes at the Company’s Relief Canyon mine as that operation proceeds towards full production, development and exploration at the Company’s 60%-owned Galena Complex, care and maintenance at the Company’s Cosalá Operations, general corporate and administrative expenses, repayment of outstanding debt obligations, and working capital purposes, as detailed in the Prospectus (as defined below).

The Offering was made pursuant to a short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) dated January 26, 2021 filed in all the provinces of Canada excluding Quebec. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the “United States” or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the “United States” or “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in the United States, Canada or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Seite 1 von 2
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Americas Silver Corp: Junior Gold- und Silberproduzent
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized bought deal financing with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
543
Americas Silver Corp: Junior Gold- und Silberproduzent