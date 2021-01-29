Americas Gold and Silver Announces Closing of C$33.9 Million Bought Deal Financing

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital purposes at the Company’s Relief Canyon mine as that operation proceeds towards full production, development and exploration at the Company’s 60%-owned Galena Complex, care and maintenance at the Company’s Cosalá Operations, general corporate and administrative expenses, repayment of outstanding debt obligations, and working capital purposes, as detailed in the Prospectus (as defined below).

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets and including Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel GMP, Clarus Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (collectively the “Underwriters”). A total of 10,253,128 common shares of the Company (“Shares”), including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by the Underwriters, were sold at a price of C$3.31 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$33,937,854 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was made pursuant to a short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) dated January 26, 2021 filed in all the provinces of Canada excluding Quebec. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the “United States” or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the “United States” or “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in the United States, Canada or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.