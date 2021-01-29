 

82 percent of German companies in the US plan investments in 2021 / Survey of KPMG in Germany and the German American Chambers of Commerce (FOTO)

Berlin/New York (ots) -

- The US remains a profitable and important market for German companies: 90
percent record profits in 2020; US subsidiaries contribute high sales and
profit shares to German groups
- As many as 82 percent (prior year: 85 percent) of companies plan investments
in the US. These growth perspectives can also be seen in their vigorous
workforce expansion plans - However, skills shortage remains the biggest
obstacle for German companies.
- 64 percent of those surveyed see open markets and ratified trade agreements as
key to German companies' further growth in the US; 47 percent see work visa
availability as a main factor.

German companies in the US recorded another profitable year in 2020 despite the
impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the US especially hard. Nine
out of ten German companies in the US (prior year: 93 percent) report that they
generated a profit in the last twelve months, while 23 percent (prior year: 25
percent) collected profits of even more than ten percent of net revenues. This
is a key finding of the German American Business Outlook 2021 - the annual
survey of business expectations of German companies in the US conducted by KPMG
in Germany and the German American Chambers of Commerce (GACCs).

US remains key market for German companies - even during the pandemic

Similar to last year, over a third of companies surveyed stated that their US
activities encompass more than 20 percent of the group's revenue. "These
positive figures show that the US remains one of the key global markets for
German companies, although the profit share of their US business fell slightly
in 2020. The US market has in no way lost importance, even during the pandemic.
Although the coronavirus crisis has caused an economic slowdown, it has not been
able to curb the general optimism of German companies in the US," notes Andreas
Glunz, Managing Partner International Business at KPMG in Germany. Fifteen
percent of respondents (21 percent in the prior year) said that their US
business constitutes even more than half of group revenue.

Moreover, almost all German companies in the US (92 percent) predict growth for
their US business in 2021. This figure is almost in line with last year's (96
percent). "The growth expectations of German companies in the US remain
constant, despite the coronavirus pandemic having slowed things down somewhat.
The slightly lower optimism this year is because of the uncertainty surrounding
when the coronavirus pandemic will end," explains Peter Riehle, Chairman of the
German American Chambers of Commerce (GACCs) .
