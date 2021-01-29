Helen Maguire new head of dpa's English service (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Helen Maguire (45) will be the new managing editor of the English

Service of the German Press Agency. The former Brussels correspondent succeeds

Ivonne Marschall in April, who will take on new tasks in the dpa group.



"With Helen Maguire, an outstanding journalist and team player is taking over

the management of our important English-language offer", says Sven Gösmann,

dpa's editor-in-chief. "Helen can build on the very good reform work carried out

by Ivonne Marschall in recent years, for which I would like to thank her." Helen

Maguire will now engage in further reforming the English service with many ideas

of her own, focusing it more strongly on reporting from Germany and Europe as

well as economics coverage.







to the new task of repositioning dpa's English service in the changing media

landscape, cooperating even more closely with dpa's other services."



The new managing editor has dual British-German citizenship. She began her

journalistic career at the BBC after graduating in politics from Oxford

University, gaining a master's degree at Paris' Sorbonne Nouvelle and qualifying

in broadcast journalism at the University of the Arts in London. She joined dpa

as a Germany correspondent in 2009 and also worked on the news desk before

moving to the Brussels bureau in 2012.



About dpa:



The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's

leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and

other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,

graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in

seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists in about 150 locations

in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are 177 German media companies. Staff

work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute: independently from

ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing desk, under the

leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The management

team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based in Hamburg. The Chairman

of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg).



Internet: http://www.dpa.com/ (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)



