Large Clinical Study Presented at STS 2021 Finds 79% Survival Rate with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces a large study of 356 patients treated with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist at 16 U.S. and German centers found a 79% survival rate at explant. A majority of surviving patients recovered their native heart function without needing further mechanical support or a heart transplant.

Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist pulls blood from the left ventricle through an inlet area near the tip of the pump and expels blood through the catheter into the ascending aorta. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study is the first large, multicenter experience examining survival rates with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist support. It was presented at The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) 2021 Annual Meeting by lead author Edward Soltesz, MD, MPH, a cardiovascular and heart transplant surgeon at Cleveland Clinic’s Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. The data was obtained from the Impella Quality (IQ) database and examined centers with ten or more patients treated with Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist.

The authors conclude Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist demonstrates successful clinical and device outcomes, including:

79% overall patient survival rate (n=301)

86% survival for cardiomyopathy cardiogenic shock patients (n=141)

67% survival for AMI cardiogenic shock patients (n=88)

68% survival for postcardiotomy cardiogenic shock patients (n=34)

“We were able to achieve a 79% overall survival rate by taking a novel approach in supporting these critically ill patients,” said Dr. Soltesz. “I am looking forward to seeing more prospective studies around this minimally invasive, high-flow temporary device.”

“This report demonstrates the benefit of the significant unloading with Impella 5.5 use in cardiogenic shock patients. We are impressed with the improved survival rates seen with Impella 5.5 use compared to traditional therapies,” said Scott Silvestry, MD, co-author of the study and surgical director of thoracic transplant, thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at AdventHealth in Orlando. “The use of best practices, techniques and this innovative new technology allows us to provide a better outlook to our patients.”