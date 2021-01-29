Wheaties Salutes Racial Equality Trailblazer and Track Legend Tommie Smith with Limited Edition Box

Wheaties revealed that Tommie Smith, a racial equality activist and record-breaking track and field star, will be honored with a limited-edition Wheaties box coming this April. (Photo: Business Wire)

“While Tommie was a world champion runner, his work as one of the original activist athletes laid the foundation for champions to use their platform and stand for something extraordinary,” said Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties. “We are proud to honor this true champion and trailblazer with this special commemorative Wheaties box.”

Smith established himself as an elite track and field athlete at the 1968 games in Mexico City. At age 24, he won the 200-meter sprint, earning him a gold medal. He became the first man to break 20 seconds in the 200-meter, crossing the finish line triumphantly with his hands in the air. During this pivotal moment on a global stage, Smith made a bold and culture-defining gesture, raising his fist while on the podium in silent protest for racial justice, solidarity, and human rights.

“As a world champion, I always wanted to be on a Wheaties box,” Smith said. “To now be recognized by Wheaties and selected to grace the cover of their box, in the class with other great champion athletes, is an honor.”

Smith’s historic moment at the games is the basis of the documentary film With Drawn Arms by artist and director Glenn Kaino and photographer and director Afshin Shahidi. The documentary uncovers the story behind that critical moment in American history, spawning one of the most iconic images of protest from the past century that defined the racial equality movement and continues to inspire and empower athletes 50 years later. In the film, Smith reveals one of his dreams is to appear on the “Breakfast of Champions” box. While at the time his salute caused great controversy, Smith has continued to be a pioneer for equality.

Tommie Smith’s limited-edition Wheaties box will launch exclusively online in April. Sales of the box will go to the NAACP. Beginning January 29, 2021, boxes will be available for pre-sale purchase at shop.wheaties.com. All pre-sale boxes will be shipped in April.

