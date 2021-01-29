 

Motive Capital Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing February 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Motive Capital Corp (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing February 1, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 41,400,000 units, including 5,400,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, completed on December 15, 2020, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “MOTV” and “MOTV WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MOTV.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 10, 2020.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from the offices of UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

About Motive Capital Corp

Motive Capital Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Motive Capital (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Motive Capital Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing February 1, 2021 Motive Capital Corp (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing February 1, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 41,400,000 units, including 5,400,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Luminar and Volvo Cars Further Collaboration with Release of Comprehensive Lidar Dataset
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Novacyt S.A.: Full Year 2020 Trading Update
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board ...
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update