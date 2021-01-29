SRAX Offers Sequire Community Privileged Access to B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day

This highly successful, one-day virtual investor conference featured video presentations and robust fireside chats to highlight the top stock picks of B. Riley’s award-winning equity research team. The live and recorded video sessions were made available exclusively to B. Riley clients and investors on January 28 via the Sequire platform.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is pleased to announce that SRAX served as the exclusive technology host for B. Riley Securities ’ 2021 Vision Day, which was held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

Investors may access the archived video sessions from B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day by registering at briley.mysequire.com.

“We were honored to have been selected by B. Riley Securities to host its 2021 Vision Day event, following our success with the LD Micro Main Event in December,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “This event is a perfect example of our growing Virtual Event Platform capabilities. We were pleased to work with the B. Riley team and contribute to another successful event.”

B. Riley Securities is a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial that provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, and merger and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking

