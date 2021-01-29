NortonLifeLock Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

“At NortonLifeLock, we seek and value the diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas of all employees,” said Vincent Pilette, chief executive officer at NortonLifeLock. “We know having diverse talent makes us stronger as we create innovative products and services that help protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. We are committed to a culture and environment where each NortonLifeLock team member is respected and encouraged to thrive.”

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it has received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. NortonLifeLock joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

NortonLifeLock’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. This is the second year that NortonLifeLock has been listed on the CEI, and the 13th consecutive year that the diversity and inclusion work started by Symantec1 has been recognized.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. Its vision is to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely through a comprehensive product portfolio that helps secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers. NortonLifeLock is the consumer’s trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

1 In November 2019, Symantec Corporation and its related Consumer Division transitioned to NortonLifeLock Inc.–a standalone company dedicated to consumer Cyber Safety. The Symantec Enterprise Security Products became a division of Broadcom.

