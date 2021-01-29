 

Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today the income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock.

For holders of Terreno Realty Corporation common stock, the 2020 dividend of $1.03 per share includes three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2020 and a portion of one quarterly distribution declared in 2019 and paid in 2020. The dividend characteristics are as follows:

Security Record Date Date Paid Dividend
per Share 		2020 Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend 		2020 Total
Capital Gain
Dividend 		2020 Return
of Capital
Dividend 		2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (1) 		2020 Section
199A Dividend (2)
Common stock December 31, 2019 January 14, 2020

$

0.201852

$

0.162976

 

$

0.035622

 

$

0.003254

 

$

0.011921

 

$

0.162976

 

Common stock March 27, 2020 April 10, 2020

$

0.270000

$

0.217999

 

$

0.047648

 

$

0.004353

 

$

0.015946

 

$

0.217999

 

Common stock June 30, 2020 July 14, 2020

$

0.270000

$

0.217999

 

$

0.047648

 

$

0.004353

 

$

0.015946

 

$

0.217999

 

Common stock October 2, 2020 October 16, 2020

$

0.290000

$

0.234147

 

$

0.051177

 

$

0.004676

 

$

0.017127

 

$

0.234147

 

Total

$

1.031852

$

0.833121

 

$

0.182095

 

$

0.016636

 

$

0.060940

 

$

0.833121

 

Dividend as a % of total

 

80.7

%

 

17.7

%

 

1.6

%

 

5.9

%

 

80.7

%

(1)

The 2020 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the 2020 Total Capital Gain Dividend amount.

(2)

2020 Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the 2020 Ordinary Taxable Dividends.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.

