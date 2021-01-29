 

New Old Spice Grooming Line Reignites Confidence and Encourages Guys to Smell Ready for Anything In 2021

Today, Old Spice unveils the new “Smell Ready for Anything” campaign featuring a series of ads highlighting transformative moments to encourage guys to smell new possibilities, realize true potential within, and manifest their own greatness in 2021. With more than 80 years empowering guys to feel confident in their own skin, the brand’s latest over-the-top ads serve as a “pep talk” that, along with the brand’s latest product innovations, will boost guys’ confidence to challenge his inner critic.

Old Spice Red Reserve debuts with three ridiculously long-lasting, cologne-quality scents - Dynasty, Sea Spray and Royalty. (Photo: Business Wire)

It’s harder now more than ever for guys to stay on top of routines that were once on autopilot. Young adults (ages 18 to 29) have been impacted the most this past year. More than half of young adults lived with one or more of their parents, are losing their jobs, or taking pay cuts, according to a new Pew Research Center Analysis of monthly Census Bureau data. However, young men are not the only group affected, given three-in-five men feel the past year has had a greater negative impact on their mental health than the 2008 recession. Compounding the epidemic, this cultural shift has created an opportunity for guys’ inner critic to become louder and louder, leaving guys feeling stuck, jobless, and emotionally exhausted. There is hope – 71 percent of men are optimistic about the future.

Old Spice debuts the “Smell Ready for Anything” campaign on January 29, integrating digital/television creative, a unique social media influencer push and a roster of NFL stars inspiring guys to step up to greatness during Super Bowl week.

“Now more than ever, guys need a reminder to see the potential within themselves and nurture seeds of confidence, even when we can be self-critical,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. “Old Spice encourages guys to challenge their inner critic, while providing great-smelling products that help them look and feel at their best.”

The campaign features the latest deodorant, antiperspirant and body wash offerings to deliver on diverse needs with the lasting, cologne-quality Dynasty, Royalty and Sea Spray scents, Old Spice’s #1 sweat fighter with Clinical Sweat Defense with 73-hour sweat protection, and the deep skin hydration missing from many male body washes via Hydrate with Aloe body wash.

