 

Dow named 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by Human Rights Campaign

In recognition of its inclusive workplace, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to its 2021 list of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.” This marks the company’s 16th consecutive year receiving a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Our work advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equality over the years has served as a cornerstone of our larger efforts to build a more inclusive society for all,” said Amy Wilson, general counsel and corporate secretary of Dow, and executive sponsor of the company’s LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group, GLAD. “This recognition is an honor, a validation of the progress we’ve made, and encourages us to keep striving for our ambition: to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world.”

Dow offers best-in-class policies and practices for LGBTQ+ colleagues, including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health, dental and life insurance, bereavement leave, relocation, dual-career assistance, and survivor benefits.

The company also advocates for public policy around the world to help bring fairness and equal treatment to the LGBTQ+ community. As part of this commitment, Dow continues to support the Equality Act, a comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity for all. Globally, Dow shares best practices with other like-minded organizations, leading the way toward a more diverse, inclusive and equal workplace and world.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

