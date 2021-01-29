 

Glu Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, Glu management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Glu will issue a press release reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company's website, www.glu.com.

Conference Call Details

What:

Glu Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live call:

(866) 582-8907

International:

(760) 298-5046

Audio Replay:

(855) 859-2056

Passcode:

2868329

Webcast:

www.glu.com

The webcast will be archived through February 16, 2021.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

