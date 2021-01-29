 

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021   

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,540,540 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.11 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $45,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company. All shares of common stock to be sold in the public offering are being sold by Adamis.

The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,081,081 additional shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, expenditures relating to research, development and clinical trials relating to its products and product candidates, capital expenditures, manufacturing, hiring additional personnel, acquisitions of new technologies or products, the payment, repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of existing or future indebtedness, obligations or capital stock, and working capital.

The securities described above are being offered by the company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226100) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 18, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the related prospectus have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

28.01.21
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
28.01.21
Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University Announce Preliminary Tempol Data in Cells from COVID-19 Patients
26.01.21
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Its US Compounding Business
21.01.21
SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices for Epinephrine Products
20.01.21
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19

27.01.21
331
ADMP (Mkap $33 M) Cash $17 M / FDA Entscheid am 31 October