 

DarkPulse Completes Name Change of its Patents to Reflect Company Brand

DarkPulse updates patent ownership information to aid in the marketing of its products

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in renewable energy, border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, rail and mine safety, today announced it has successfully filed with both US and Canada Patent authorities the update ownership details of its patents to reflect the DarkPulse name in order to aid in the marketing of its products.

“We felt it an important step to update the ownership information of our patents to reflect the DarkPulse name in order to help with product branding,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of the DarkPulse. “The recent launch of our DarkPulse BOTDA system prompted the name update in order assist with the company’s marketing strategy.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

