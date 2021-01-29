 

Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a business update for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, March 4, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S. and is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Whitney Kukulka
The Blueshirt Group
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart
Opendoor
press@opendoor.com


Opendoor Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021 SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
3
Opendoor - Disruption beim Immobilienverkauf in den USA? - WirkaufendeinHaus zum Festpreis