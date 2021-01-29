 

Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Board Appointments and Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") today provided a corporate update as set out below.

At a meeting of Nabis’ directors held yesterday, the Board ratified the appointment of Bruce Langstaff as Executive Chairman and appointed Jared Carroll as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Scott Kelly and Jennifer Law were also appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The directors also considered strategic alternatives available to Nabis in the light of its size, its financial position, market conditions, and other relevant considerations. As a result of these considerations, the Company has adopted the strategy of seeking to maximize and realize upon the value of its assets, where possible, in order to put itself in the position to discharge its remaining liabilities and to create tangible value for its shareholders.   While Nabis intends to evaluate opportunities in this regard, there can be no assurance that it will enter into any transaction or series of transactions that will accomplish these goals.   Nabis does not intend to comment further on these matters except as required by law.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Rusaw, Consultant
info@nabisholdings.com  


Disclaimer

