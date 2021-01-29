ProPhase Labs Announces Opening of Large CLIA Lab Covid Testing Facility in Garden City, New York

The lab features the latest Thermo Fisher Scientific lab equipment and employs approximately 75 technical staff. The Company will add additional technical staff to meet client needs as the lab continues to ramp-up. The lab is already processing COVID-19 tests, and the Company plans to expand lab capacity to be able to process up to 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of the current fiscal quarter. The technology embedded in the new lab will enable the Company to offer highly competitive pricing to customers and to deliver test results, in most cases, within 24 hours. The lab also will be operating and processing tests seven days a week.

GARDEN CITY, NY, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, announced today the opening of its 25,000 square foot facility in Garden City, New York. The new lab features state-of-the-art technology and offers a wide range of laboratory testing services for diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including COVID-19 and Respiratory Pathogen Panel Molecular tests.

“We are exceptionally proud of our team’s rapid buildout of the new lab and successful onboarding of a world-class technical staff for the new facility. Our strategic rollout of CLIA Labs is proceeding exactly as planned,” said Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs. “Our two labs, Garden City, New York and Old Bridge, New Jersey, working in tandem, are expected to enable us to process 60,000 tests per day. In addition to COVID-19 testing, we are looking to diversify into other areas of high margin diagnostic molecular testing,” explained Karkus.

ProPhase Diagnostics Update

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which was formed to aggregate medical testing business opportunities for the Company, continues to expand its lab capabilities and testing capacity by expanding its physical presence to include the new Garden City, New York location and adding several key new hires to its team.



Steve Kamalic, Chief Operating Officer - ProPhase Diagnostics

Steve Kamalic is a veteran operations executive with decades of experience building and growing lab processing units. At ProPhase Diagnostics, Steve will be responsible for ensuring the company meets its stated goal of 60,000 tests per day between its Garden City, New York lab and Old Bridge, New Jersey lab. Prior to joining ProPhase Diagnostics, Steve served as Chief Operating Officer and Sales Director at a substantial regional lab. He oversaw a laboratory business that significantly grew its annual revenues. He has worked at several startups and has a vision for growth and expansion. Steve holds an AAS in medical technology and a BS in Health Administration.