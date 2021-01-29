Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today announced theappointment of Mr Markus Mühleisen, MBA, (54), as the CEO of AGRANABeteiligungs-AG for a period of three years with effect from 1 June 2021. Thismanager originating from Düsseldorf (Germany), succeeds Johann Marihart (70),whose mandate as CEO was today extended by a period of three months and who willenter retirement on 31 May 2021 after 32 years on AGRANA's Management Board and29 as its CEO. Johann Marihart has played a leading role in developing AGRANABeteiligungs-AG into a successful international industrial player. At itsmeeting today, the Supervisory Board expressed its thanks to Johann Marihart forhis work leading the company over what has been nearly three decades.Markus Mühleisen will be responsible for the areas of communication, strategy,human resources and business policy, among others. He has been active in thefood and luxury food sector for more than 20 years, including positions atNestlé, General Mills and, since 2018, at the international dairy group ArlaFoods as its Group-Vice President. Markus Mühleisen has comprehensiveinternational management experience, particularly in the areas of marketing andstrategy.