EANS-Adhoc Management Board Change at AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Management Changes/Personnel/Company Information
29.01.2021
Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today announced the
appointment of Mr Markus Mühleisen, MBA, (54), as the CEO of AGRANA
Beteiligungs-AG for a period of three years with effect from 1 June 2021. This
manager originating from Düsseldorf (Germany), succeeds Johann Marihart (70),
whose mandate as CEO was today extended by a period of three months and who will
enter retirement on 31 May 2021 after 32 years on AGRANA's Management Board and
29 as its CEO. Johann Marihart has played a leading role in developing AGRANA
Beteiligungs-AG into a successful international industrial player. At its
meeting today, the Supervisory Board expressed its thanks to Johann Marihart for
his work leading the company over what has been nearly three decades.
Markus Mühleisen will be responsible for the areas of communication, strategy,
human resources and business policy, among others. He has been active in the
food and luxury food sector for more than 20 years, including positions at
Nestlé, General Mills and, since 2018, at the international dairy group Arla
Foods as its Group-Vice President. Markus Mühleisen has comprehensive
international management experience, particularly in the areas of marketing and
strategy.
This release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905
e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mag.(FH) Markus Simak
Public Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084
e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien, Stuttgart, Berlin
language: English
