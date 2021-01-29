 

JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on February 17

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will address the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on February 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast of all remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:  
Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956
 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca

