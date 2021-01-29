Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for Treating COVID-19 Scheduled to Begin Next Week

The Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial is to include approximately 120 hospitalized patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. Two intravenous treatment arms are to be enrolled—active and placebo, with ~60 patients per arm. The trial’s primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through Day 29 based on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT) clinical status ordinal scale. Other endpoints include: in-hospital outcomes, all-cause mortality, measurement of inflammation-related biomarkers, changes to SARS-CoV-2 viral load, and other key measures.

The Company believes Brilacidin holds tremendous promise to help address the global pandemic, particularly given the emergence of contagious and virulent coronavirus variants. Data increasingly are showing these variants can significantly lessen the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. For example, a Phase 2b trial in South Africa showed the Novavax vaccine was less than 50 percent effective against a new coronavirus variant originally identified in that country.

A key differentiating aspect of Brilacidin’s antiviral mechanism of action is its ability to attack the coronavirus directly by disrupting viral membrane integrity. This suggests Brilacidin would be less prone to resistance developing due to viral mutations. Brilacidin already has been shown to inhibit the Washington and Italian strains of the coronavirus and multiple strains of endemic human coronaviruses (H-CoVs), with additional laboratory testing of Brilacidin planned against new coronavirus variants.

The Company looks forward to the start of its clinical trial to further evaluate Brilacidin’s COVID-19 treatment potential. Novel therapeutics with broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus properties are, and will continue to be, much-needed as the world confronts the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for the likelihood of future viral pandemics.