 

Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for Treating COVID-19 Scheduled to Begin Next Week

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 15:15  |  70   |   |   

  • Brilacidin treatment unlikely to be impacted by coronavirus variants, such as those originating in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, and spreading worldwide, due to its ability to attack the virus directly

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces today that the Company’s Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for treating COVID-19 is scheduled to begin next week.

The Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial is to include approximately 120 hospitalized patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. Two intravenous treatment arms are to be enrolled—active and placebo, with ~60 patients per arm. The trial’s primary endpoint is time to sustained recovery through Day 29 based on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT) clinical status ordinal scale. Other endpoints include: in-hospital outcomes, all-cause mortality, measurement of inflammation-related biomarkers, changes to SARS-CoV-2 viral load, and other key measures.

The Company believes Brilacidin holds tremendous promise to help address the global pandemic, particularly given the emergence of contagious and virulent coronavirus variants. Data increasingly are showing these variants can significantly lessen the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. For example, a Phase 2b trial in South Africa showed the Novavax vaccine was less than 50 percent effective against a new coronavirus variant originally identified in that country.

A key differentiating aspect of Brilacidin’s antiviral mechanism of action is its ability to attack the coronavirus directly by disrupting viral membrane integrity. This suggests Brilacidin would be less prone to resistance developing due to viral mutations. Brilacidin already has been shown to inhibit the Washington and Italian strains of the coronavirus and multiple strains of endemic human coronaviruses (H-CoVs), with additional laboratory testing of Brilacidin planned against new coronavirus variants.

The Company looks forward to the start of its clinical trial to further evaluate Brilacidin’s COVID-19 treatment potential. Novel therapeutics with broad-spectrum anti-coronavirus properties are, and will continue to be, much-needed as the world confronts the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for the likelihood of future viral pandemics.

Seite 1 von 4
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for Treating COVID-19 Scheduled to Begin Next Week Brilacidin treatment unlikely to be impacted by coronavirus variants, such as those originating in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, and spreading worldwide, due to its ability to attack the virus directly WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Innovation Pharmaceuticals’ Brilacidin for the Treatment of COVID-19 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation