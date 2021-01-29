Pipeline & Process Services Market Worth $4.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Pipeline & Process Services Market by Asset Type (Pipeline: T&D; Process: FPS, Refinery & Petrochemical, Gas Storage & Processing), Operation (Pre-commissioning & Commissioning, Maintenance, Decommissioning), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Pipeline & Process Services Market size will grow to USD 4.0 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising demand for crude oil & natural gas, especially from Asia Pacific, and the increasing need for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity drive the growth of the Pipeline & Process Services Market. Further, remarkable deep and ultra-deepwater discoveries of oil & gas reservoirs, the high demand for refined products, and the rapid development of midstream infrastructure will offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The process segment is expected to be the fastest growing Pipeline & Process Services Market, by asset type, during the forecast period

The process segment of the Pipeline & Process Services Market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the higher capacity additions at the gas processing facilities and LNG & FPS vessels during the forecast period. The rise in decommissioning of refineries capacities in the Europe & Sub-Saharan African region due to the shift in focus towards renewables is also growth driver of the process segment.

The pre-commissioning & commissioning services operation segment is expected to dominate the Pipeline & Process Services Market, by operation, during the forecast period.

Pre-commissioning & commissioning services are the initial set of processes which are carried out on the pipeline & process assets before the asset is introduced with the final product. The pre-commissioning & commissioning segment accounted for the largest share of the Pipeline & Process Services Market, owing to the large volume of pipeline (km) additions in the North America and Asia Pacific regions during the forecast period.