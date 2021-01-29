 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 15:44  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark

29.01.2021 / 15:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29-January-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark

Stuttgart, Germany, 29 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with a large public builder.

After a very robust evaluation process with participation from many of the market leading peers, the clients have chosen RIB as its supplier for the next four years with the MTWO Connex platform supporting document management, collaboration, workflows and process management, dashboarding of data, as well as BIM mobility enabling teams onsite to use the 3D BIM models to support processes such as RFI's (Request for Information), NCR's (Non Conformance Report), Change Orders, Commissioning etc.

The MTWO Connex platform was chosen based on the user friendliness, spectrum of features and functionalities, ease of implementation and ability to support needs extending from the throughout the supply chain to contractors and sub-contractors. The BIM engine in MTWO Connex is based on a gaming engine, giving the end users an excellent experience on both mobile devices as well as web browsers even with very large and complex BIM models.

Mads Bording, CRO of RIB Group: "I am very pleased with the outcome of this process, which is show casing our software's ability to deliver real value to our clients and their partners. The MTWO Connex platform is fully cloud based, can handle 2D drawings in combination with 3D supporting many critical processes for any construction project. As such, the benefits for the end-users are significant, why the client will use this for all its projects and users. I am very happy to see how our teams are executing our cloud strategy and supporting our clients with best-in-class software to digitize, increase efficiencies and as such reduce waste and rework being more sustainable".

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark 29.01.2021 / 15:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
PNE AG stärkt Position im Markt sauberer Energien
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​PAION RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(R) ...
EQS-Adhoc: Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Anleihe ebnet Weg zum Bau großer Wind- und Solarparks
DGAP-Adhoc: SeniVita Social Estate AG stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 07 / 2021) mit einer großen Kommune in Dänemark (deutsch)
15:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 07 / 2021) mit einer großen Kommune in Dänemark
26.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 06 / 2021) mit der LEG Immobilien AG (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 06 / 2021) with LEG Immobilien AG
26.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 06 / 2021) mit der LEG Immobilien AG
21.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 05 / 2021) mit einer ARGE, die für das neue Projekt HS2 in Großbritannien verantwortlich ist (deutsch)
21.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 05 / 2021) with one of the joint ventures on HS2 (new high-speed rail network) in the UK
21.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 05 / 2021) mit einer ARGE, die für das neue Projekt HS2 in Großbritannien verantwortlich ist
18.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 04 / 2021) mit der HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH (deutsch)
18.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 04 / 2021) mit der HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau Gadebusch GmbH

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:48 Uhr
1.897
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar