RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark

Stuttgart, Germany, 29 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with a large public builder.

After a very robust evaluation process with participation from many of the market leading peers, the clients have chosen RIB as its supplier for the next four years with the MTWO Connex platform supporting document management, collaboration, workflows and process management, dashboarding of data, as well as BIM mobility enabling teams onsite to use the 3D BIM models to support processes such as RFI's (Request for Information), NCR's (Non Conformance Report), Change Orders, Commissioning etc.

The MTWO Connex platform was chosen based on the user friendliness, spectrum of features and functionalities, ease of implementation and ability to support needs extending from the throughout the supply chain to contractors and sub-contractors. The BIM engine in MTWO Connex is based on a gaming engine, giving the end users an excellent experience on both mobile devices as well as web browsers even with very large and complex BIM models.

Mads Bording, CRO of RIB Group: "I am very pleased with the outcome of this process, which is show casing our software's ability to deliver real value to our clients and their partners. The MTWO Connex platform is fully cloud based, can handle 2D drawings in combination with 3D supporting many critical processes for any construction project. As such, the benefits for the end-users are significant, why the client will use this for all its projects and users. I am very happy to see how our teams are executing our cloud strategy and supporting our clients with best-in-class software to digitize, increase efficiencies and as such reduce waste and rework being more sustainable".