Innofactor implements a cloud solution to a Norwegian financial services company

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on January 29, 2021, at 16:35 Finnish time

Innofactor and a Norwegian financial services company have signed an agreement concerning the migration and implementation of services to Microsoft Azure. The solution will be built on the Innofactor Virtual Data Center solution.

The value of the agreement (excluding VAT) is approximately EUR 500,000 and the services will be delivered during the year 2021.