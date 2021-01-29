Innofactor implements a cloud solution to a Norwegian financial services company
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on January 29, 2021, at 16:35 Finnish time
Innofactor and a Norwegian financial services company have signed an agreement concerning the migration and implementation of services to Microsoft Azure. The solution will be built on the Innofactor Virtual Data Center solution.
The value of the agreement (excluding VAT) is approximately EUR 500,000 and the services will be delivered during the year 2021.
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading provider of modern digital organization for companies, public administration and third sector for its over 1,500 customers in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
