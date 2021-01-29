Freeze Tag CEO Update January 2021

“While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, the Freeze Tag team learned how to persevere and strengthen our game development methods, launch new product versions, and grow our global player base,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, Inc. “We’re extremely grateful to the loyal players of our games and very proud of the accomplishments of the worldwide Freeze Tag team and look forward to a year of growth and profitability in 2021.”

Accomplishments of 2020

Munzee Development and Expansion

Since Munzee is our flagship product, we focus the bulk of resources on improving the player experience and growing our player base.

Faced with the global pandemic shutting down in-person events and affecting our worldwide Munzee player base in different ways, the Munzee team quickly shifted to focusing efforts on creating and launching new ways of playing Munzee that became very popular in 2020. Among the many innovations and new products, here are some of the highlights:

We launched new greeting card game pieces that gave players who couldn’t see each other in person an opportunity to share messages of hope and gratitude to their fellow players.

We created temporary Player-Owned-Bouncers at a lower price point to give more players an opportunity to own a bouncing game piece that traveled around the world.

And we also introduced a brand new Munzee type called a Mailbox and launched this product with the Holiday Card Collector’s Club, which was a huge hit with players.

In January of 2020, we launched an in-app purchase store in the Munzee app and introduced Zeds an in-app currency. We also launched several existing and brand new consumable game pieces in the Zeds store. By the end of the year, Zeds became one of the top sources of revenue, proving that players like the convenience of in-app purchases. We plan to continue to offer new products exclusive to the in-app store in the future.

During 2020, we focused a lot of our attention on building tutorials and adding features to the Munzee app that allowed new players to get acclimated quickly and easily. We launched the Daily ZeeOps feature which provides a random Munzee daily “task” for players to complete to receive in-game prizes. The Daily ZeeOps feature has proved to be a Munzee player favorite as we’ve received rave reviews from even our most seasoned players. In early 2021, we launched an advanced version of ZeeOps available for purchase with Zeds, which was also a huge success.