 

Atossa Therapeutics Receives $21 Million from Recent Exercises of Outstanding Warrants

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced that it has received $21 million from the exercise of outstanding warrants. The warrants were issued in financings in December 2020 and January 2021.

“In the past 60 days, we have made great progress in adding substantial cash resources so that we can accelerate development of our COVID-19 and breast cancer therapies,” commented Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel. “We completed financings with gross proceeds of approximately $60 million and in the past week have added an additional $21 million to our balance sheet through the exercise of outstanding warrants. We look forward to the speed at which we can now advance our programs in 2021.”

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: 866 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com




