 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 15:54  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden

29.01.2021 / 15:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden

- Successful divestment of Rothemühle business

- Double-digit Return on invested Capital for Balcke-Dürr Group

- Mutares expects net proceeds in the high single-digit million range

 

Munich, 29 January 2021 - Balcke-Dürr, a holding of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully divested Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden Group. The company will from now on be named Howden Rothemühle.

The company was acquired as part of the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr Group from SPX Corporation in November 2016. The Rothemühle business is an integrated service, engineering, and original equipment provider to the flue gas path segment of power and process plants generating approx. EUR 23 million in revenues.

After a successful reorganization and carve out Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle will now be integrated into Howdens services and product offerings to support environmental technology efforts to reduce emissions. Howden is a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products.

 

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Seite 1 von 2
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden 29.01.2021 / 15:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
PNE AG stärkt Position im Markt sauberer Energien
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​PAION RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(R) ...
EQS-Adhoc: Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Anleihe ebnet Weg zum Bau großer Wind- und Solarparks
DGAP-Adhoc: SeniVita Social Estate AG stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr-Gruppe verkauft erfolgreich Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle an Howden (deutsch)
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr-Gruppe verkauft erfolgreich Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle an Howden
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Schneller Exit aus der Nexive-Gruppe mit zweistelligem Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (deutsch)
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fast exit from the Nexive Group with two-digit Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
10:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Schneller Exit aus der Nexive-Gruppe mit zweistelligem Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
10:33 Uhr
Mutares übernimmt Ericsson-Tochter in Italien
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erste Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. von Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. (deutsch)
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erste Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. von Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
06.01.21
Kissigs Investor-Update Q4/20 mit Energiekontor, MBB, Funkwerk, PayPal, Amazon, Square, Hypoport , SBF, Dr. Hönle, Mutares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:03 Uhr
1.676
Mutares AG