DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden 29.01.2021 / 15:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Successful divestment of Rothemühle business

- Double-digit Return on invested Capital for Balcke-Dürr Group

- Mutares expects net proceeds in the high single-digit million range

Munich, 29 January 2021 - Balcke-Dürr, a holding of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully divested Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden Group. The company will from now on be named Howden Rothemühle.

The company was acquired as part of the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr Group from SPX Corporation in November 2016. The Rothemühle business is an integrated service, engineering, and original equipment provider to the flue gas path segment of power and process plants generating approx. EUR 23 million in revenues.

After a successful reorganization and carve out Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle will now be integrated into Howdens services and product offerings to support environmental technology efforts to reduce emissions. Howden is a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

