 

DGAP-Adhoc ICHOR Coal N.V.: Update on Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 15:54  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
ICHOR Coal N.V.: Update on Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares

29-Jan-2021 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Update on Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on DGAP on 30 September 2019 whereby Ichor Coal N.V. (Ichor) announced the conclusion of a binding agreement to dispose of its entire 45.18% shareholding in Mbuyelo Coal (Pty) Ltd. (Mbuyelo) to Africa Coal Partners Limited (ACP), an investment holding company set up and managed by Duet Group Holdings Limited.

Shareholders are advised that the above-mentioned binding agreement has terminated, and that Ichor and ACP today ceased all discussions in relation to such transaction.

Ichor is continuing to actively pursue the disposal of its shareholding in Mbuyelo.

This announcement contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The Management Board

29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ICHOR Coal N.V.
2 Bruton Road
2191 Bryanston
South Africa
Phone: +27 (10) 30009999
E-mail: linda.damons@ichorcoal.com
Internet: www.ichorcoal.de
ISIN: NL0010022307
WKN: A1JQEX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1164535

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1164535  29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164535&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIchor Coal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ICHOR Coal N.V.: Update on Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous ICHOR Coal N.V.: Update on Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares 29-Jan-2021 / 15:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: Change in the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
PNE AG stärkt Position im Markt sauberer Energien
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​PAION RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(R) ...
EQS-Adhoc: Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management
DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Anleihe ebnet Weg zum Bau großer Wind- und Solarparks
DGAP-Adhoc: SeniVita Social Estate AG stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...