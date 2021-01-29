DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous ICHOR Coal N.V.: Update on Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares 29-Jan-2021 / 15:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on DGAP on 30 September 2019 whereby Ichor Coal N.V. (Ichor) announced the conclusion of a binding agreement to dispose of its entire 45.18% shareholding in Mbuyelo Coal (Pty) Ltd. (Mbuyelo) to Africa Coal Partners Limited (ACP), an investment holding company set up and managed by Duet Group Holdings Limited.

Shareholders are advised that the above-mentioned binding agreement has terminated, and that Ichor and ACP today ceased all discussions in relation to such transaction.

Ichor is continuing to actively pursue the disposal of its shareholding in Mbuyelo.

This announcement contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

