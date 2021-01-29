Voya Survey Finds One-Third of American Workers Don’t Understand the Benefits They Selected During Open Enrollment

“Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic taught many individuals that they need to be ready for the unexpected, which includes protecting themselves from unplanned health-related expenses that could deplete their emergency and retirement savings,” said Rob Grubka, president of Voya Employee Benefits.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today new findings from a consumer survey revealing that working Americans will increasingly be turning to their employers in 2021 for education, support and guidance to better understand their workplace benefits. Specifically, the results show 35% of employed individuals report not fully understanding any of the employee benefits they enrolled in during their most recent open enrollment period. This rises among younger workers — with more than half (54%) of millennials reporting they don’t understand their benefit selections.

“As a result, Voya’s latest survey shows that nearly 6-in-10 American workers (56%) spent more time reviewing their benefits offered by their employer during the fall open enrollment period. This is good news suggesting that many employees did not simply hit the ‘default button’ during open enrollment and likely signed up for additional workplace benefits,” explained Grubka. “The challenge now in 2021 — especially among younger workers, like millennials — is providing ongoing support and education to help employees understand how to maximize their new benefit selections to address their holistic financial wellness needs.”

Voya’s latest survey reveals that the majority of working Americans are eager for education, guidance and support from their employers. Two-thirds of employees (66%) indicated they want their employer to help them better understand their employee benefits throughout the year — not just at open enrollment. Interestingly, this number jumps for younger workers with 78% of millennials reporting they would like more communications about their workplace benefits throughout 2021. Additionally, more than 7-in-10 of employees (73%) are interested in support and guidance tools that help them understand how much money to put aside for retirement, emergency savings and health-care expenses.