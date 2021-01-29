MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, Enemærke & Petersen, has won the Funen-based social housing organisation Civica’s tender for a multi-year strategic partnership for renovation and construction projects comprising an estimated total value of DKK 3 billion. It is expected that Civica will enter into the agreement with Enemærke & Petersen after the end of the standstill period.

Enemærke & Petersen will perform the work in close cooperation with Erik Arkitekter A/S, Oluf Jørgensen A/S, SWECO Danmark A/S, Kant Arkitekter and Bymunch By- og Landskabsdesign ApS.