 

Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for Law Enforcement

Pickerington Police Department to upgrade to complete ecosystem of video evidence technology with Digital Ally’s subscription payment plan

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has received a multi-year upgrade order from Pickerington Police Department (OH) for its complete front- to back-end video evidence solution that includes twenty-five (25) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, five (5) EVO-HD in-car camera systems, and EVO GovCloud storage solution powered by Amazon Web Services. This order has been purchased through the Company’s subscription payment plan available for first responders.

“We are very excited to upgrade our fleet of vehicles to the EVO-HD in-car system and continuing to expand the use of body cameras,” said Chief Tod Cheney, adding, “Digital Ally’s flexible subscription payment program allowed us to work within our budget to make these necessary purchases and upgrade our technology.”

“We are excited to continue working with the Pickerington Police Department and providing them with the necessary tools needed to serve and protect their community,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “We are also proud to continue to offer our subscription and deferred payment plans that give agencies the ability to purchase this technology in an affordable fashion. This order, and many others, demonstrates the need for budget-friendly payment plans for law enforcement. Digital Ally remains committed to serving all military, law enforcement and first responders and the communities they serve.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally launched virus-response product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. The company has also recently launched its Shield line of PPE products, including electrostatic sprayers, masks and gloves. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

