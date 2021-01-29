Alliance Trust PLC -Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Thursday 28 January 2021:

- excluding income, 948.1p

- including income, 948.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 933.1p

- including income, 933.4p

