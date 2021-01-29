C-Bond’s EPA Registered MB-10 Tablets Can Directly Address President Biden’s Call to Properly Sanitize Schools for Full Reopening

Products on EPA List N kill coronavirus SARS Co-V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used according to label directions

C-Bond’s MB-10 Tablets, on EPA’s List N, are being used to effectively disinfect classrooms and school buses of viruses and bacteria without leaving residue

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its EPA registered MB-10 Tablets can directly address President Biden’s call to properly sanitize schools and school buses for full reopening.

“As the President and other high ranking officials strengthen the call to have all teachers and children return to school, they are also demanding that schools take the appropriate steps to disinfect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe that getting in front of the right people, specifically decision makers in school systems, can help expand awareness and, more importantly, the use of MB-10 Tablets.”

The Company has communicated, through its advisors, with state and local school officials to pursue this opportunity.

EPA registered MB-10 Tablets are a broad spectrum disinfectant effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses. MB-10 Tablets, which are quickly and easily applied using a commercially available sprayer, effectively disinfect in minutes to provide fast-acting protection that is safe for skin contact and pets. MB-10 Tablets leave no chemical residue post-application and can be allowed to air dry.

The tablets are safe for all hard, non-porous surfaces. MB-10 sanitizes glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, consoles, HVAC systems, door handles, seating and seat belts, LED/LCD screens and electronics, and a wide range of metal materials, without leaving a chemical residue or odor. Products on EPA’s List N kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) when used according to the label directions.

MB-10 Tablets have demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-Co-V-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, MB-10 Tablets can be used against SARS-Co-V-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against SARS-Co-V-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. Refer to the EPA website at https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-coronavirus-covid-19 for additional information. COVID-19 is caused by SARS-Co-V-2.