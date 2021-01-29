 

DIRTT announces exercise in full of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 15:57  |  27   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, is pleased to announce that the Underwriters (as defined below) have exercised in full and closed on their over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional C$5.25 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures in connection with the previously announced offering, which closed on January 25, 2021 (the "Offering"). As a result of the Underwriters' exercise of the Over-Allotment Option in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering were C$40.25 million.

The debentures issued pursuant to the Offering were offered to the public through a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank Financial Inc.

A portion of the net proceeds from the Offering, together with the Company’s leasing facilities and cash reserves on hand, will be used for capital expenditures, including investments in the Company’s technology innovation, with the remaining portion being used for working capital, and general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the Company's sales and marketing functions.

The debentures issued pursuant to the Offering are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.DB”.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 75 partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.” For more information, visit dirtt.com/investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expected". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company 's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, business and financial results, and other factors discussed under "Risks Factors" in the Company’s management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 25, 2020, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. 

CONTACT: FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Kim MacEachern
Investor Relations, DIRTT        
403.618.4539
kmaceachern@dirtt.com

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIRTT announces exercise in full of Over-Allotment Option CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
DIRTT announces completion of C$35 million convertible debenture bought deal financing
07.01.21
DIRTT announces C$35 million convertible debenture bought deal financing