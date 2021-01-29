 

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech AB's Year-End Report 2020

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech AB's Year-End Report 2020

Sdiptech will publish its interim report for the Year-End Report 2020 on Thursday 11 February 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 14.00 a.m. CET. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation
The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/sdiptech-q4-presentation/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se, before the start of the presentation.

For additional information, please contact:
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com   

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +46 8-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com 

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 29 January 2021 at 15:45 CET.


Attachment


