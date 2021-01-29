 

Customer Success Platforms Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Customer Success Platforms Market by Component, Application (Sales and Marketing Optimization, Risk and Compliance Management, Reporting and Analytics), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Customer Success Platforms Market are the advent of cloud computing in customer success, growing demand for advance analytical-based solutions to monitor customer scores and reduce churn rates, and increasing data volume due to growing digitalization. Furthermore, the emergence of AI and ML to the better monitor customer journey and increasing investments by startups in identifying growth opportunities are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating across several verticals in the Customer Success Platforms Market.

The services segment to record the higher growth rate during the forecast period

On the basis of components, the Customer Success Platforms Market is segmented into platforms and services. The services are segmented to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The services play a vital role in the functioning of customer success platforms as the vendors require technical support services and consulting services to manage the effective deployment of these platforms. The services ensure faster and smoother implementation that maximizes the value of enterprise investments. They are an integral step in deploying technology software and are taken care of by platforms and service providers. These services ensure the end-to-end deployment and maintenance of customer success platforms and address pre-and post-deployment queries as well. These services help companies plan and strategize operations through design, implementation, adoption, and training.

