 

MLP SE: Following a very strong closing quarter 2020, MLP SE records EBIT of around EUR 59 million for the financial year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
MLP SE: Following a very strong closing quarter 2020, MLP SE records EBIT of around EUR 59 million for the financial year 2020

29-Jan-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wiesloch, January 29, 2021 - On the basis of preliminary figures for the financial year 2020, MLP SE achieved earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around EUR 59 million (FY 2019: EUR 47.1 million) and thus significantly exceeded its own expectations (exceeding the upper end of the range of EUR 34 to 42 million), which had been adjusted upwards in an ad hoc announcement on January 4, 2021.

Background for this development is a very strong fourth quarter in 2020 with EBIT of around EUR 32 million (Q4 2019: EUR 28.2 million). Alongside overall positive development of operation, this was due in particular to the high level of performance fees collected in wealth management. In addition to this, there was a very positive development in wealth management overall. Furthermore, the corona-related burdens on old-age provision and real estate brokerage were less severe than expected.

MLP will publish the full set of results for business development of the fourth quarter of 2020 and the financial year 2020 as planned on February 25, 2021.

Performance fees and EBIT represent alternative KPIs, which are described in further detail at:

https://mlp-se.com/investors/mlp-share/key-figures/

Contact/notifying person:

Jan Berg

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 6222 308 4595

Email: jan.berg@mlp.de

29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320
Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131
E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
ISIN: DE0006569908
WKN: 656990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164532

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1164532  29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

