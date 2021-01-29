Phreesia Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Highlighting Its Commitment to an Inclusive Workplace

“At Phreesia, we’re dedicated to fostering women’s equity and development at all levels of the organization,” says Amy VanDuyn, SVP of Human Resources at Phreesia. “We’re honored to be recognized in the Bloomberg GEI, which reflects our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake management platform, is pleased to announce that it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.

The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

In a recent report, Phreesia shared key gender-equity metrics, including that more than half of those in middle management are women, and 41.94% of senior managers are women. Phreesia also has a high retention rate after parental leave: 90.91% of women who returned from parental leave during fiscal year 2019 remained employed a year after their return.

Phreesia promotes inclusion initiatives such as the Phreesia Women’s Network, an employee resource group with a mission to engage employees of all gender identities across the company to continue to grow a healthy and supportive workplace. The network provides opportunities for mentorship, career development, advocacy and education for its members.

The Bloomberg GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Phreesia was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website.

