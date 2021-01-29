PDC Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Conference Call – Thursday, February 25, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2020 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, February 24, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 7896168

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com