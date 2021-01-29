 

Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cascabel Property, Alpala Deposit, Northern Ecuador

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 16:10  |  71   |   |   

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an amended and restated independent NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled:

“Cascabel Property NI 43-101 Technical Report, Alpala Porphyry Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit - Mineral Resource Estimation, January 2021” with an Effective date: 18 March 2020 and Amended Date: 15 January 2021 (the “Amended Technical Report”).

A Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and subsequent technical report for the Alpala Porphyry Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit in the Cascabel Property in Northern Ecuador was completed on May 22, 2020 (the “Original Report”). This Amended Technical Report has been filed by the Company as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) and the Alberta Securities Commission in respect of the Company. Please see Cornerstone’s news release dated September 15, 2020 for more information. On December 2, 2020, Cornerstone announced that the OSC had issued an order designating the Company as a reporting issuer for the purposes of Ontario securities law. The OSC is the principal regulator of the Company. As of result of the filing of the Amended Technical Report, the OSC’s review is now complete.

SolGold plc ("SolGold"), as project operator, updated the Original Report with further disclosure to ensure full compliance with NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (“NI 43-101”). SolGold filed the updated report dated September 29, 2020 on SEDAR on October 19, 2020 (the “September 29 Report”). The September 29 Report has been relodged as the Amended Technical Report to recognize SolGold and the Company as common issuers of the current Technical Report on the Cascabel Property, Alpala Porphyry Copper-Gold Silver Deposit – Mineral Resource Estimation. The Amended Technical Report does not change the mineral resources, or any other technical content outlined in the Original Report or the September 29 Report, other than re-addressing and re-dating the report.

Further Information

The MRE has been reported in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral projects. The estimation process followed the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) “Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines” (CIM, 2019). Mining Plus employee, Mrs Cecilia Artica takes Qualified Person (QP) responsibility for the MRE and Technical Report excepting Section 13 (Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing) for which Dr Gregory J. Harbort, takes QP responsibility.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cascabel Property, Alpala Deposit, Northern Ecuador OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an amended and restated independent NI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project
McEwen Mining: Progress Update
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
NNIT A/S: 01/2021 Financial report for 2020
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results
Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Clarification Regarding Recapitalization
Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Braden Parker as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus