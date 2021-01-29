Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cascabel Property, Alpala Deposit, Northern Ecuador

A Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and subsequent technical report for the Alpala Porphyry Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit in the Cascabel Property in Northern Ecuador was completed on May 22, 2020 (the “Original Report”). This Amended Technical Report has been filed by the Company as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) and the Alberta Securities Commission in respect of the Company. Please see Cornerstone’s news release dated September 15, 2020 for more information. On December 2, 2020, Cornerstone announced that the OSC had issued an order designating the Company as a reporting issuer for the purposes of Ontario securities law. The OSC is the principal regulator of the Company. As of result of the filing of the Amended Technical Report, the OSC’s review is now complete.

SolGold plc ("SolGold"), as project operator, updated the Original Report with further disclosure to ensure full compliance with NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (“NI 43-101”). SolGold filed the updated report dated September 29, 2020 on SEDAR on October 19, 2020 (the “September 29 Report”). The September 29 Report has been relodged as the Amended Technical Report to recognize SolGold and the Company as common issuers of the current Technical Report on the Cascabel Property, Alpala Porphyry Copper-Gold Silver Deposit – Mineral Resource Estimation. The Amended Technical Report does not change the mineral resources, or any other technical content outlined in the Original Report or the September 29 Report, other than re-addressing and re-dating the report.

Further Information

The MRE has been reported in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral projects. The estimation process followed the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) “Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines” (CIM, 2019). Mining Plus employee, Mrs Cecilia Artica takes Qualified Person (QP) responsibility for the MRE and Technical Report excepting Section 13 (Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing) for which Dr Gregory J. Harbort, takes QP responsibility.