 

DGAP-News SPORTTOTAL AG: Next-generation and junior Basketball Bundesliga live and exclusively on sporttotal

DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SPORTTOTAL AG: Next-generation and junior Basketball Bundesliga live and exclusively on sporttotal

29.01.2021 / 16:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Next-generation and junior Basketball Bundesliga live and exclusively on sporttotal

- Cooperation agreement to run until 2027

- Full medialization of next-generation leagues

- First junior league on sporttotal

- Automated broadcasting of all games


Cologne, 29 January 2021. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a cooperation with Nachwuchs (NBBL) and Jugend Basketball Bundesliga (JBBL) (Gemany's next generation and junior basketball leagues). As from the 2020/2021 season, sporttotal will be broadcasting games live and exclusively on sporttotal.tv. The agreement will run for seven years.

NBBL has taken the next step toward professionalization and, with the medialization of next-generation leagues, has created an unprecedented platform for young talented basketball players.

Uwe Albersmeyer, Managing Director of NBBL gGmbH: "Together with sporttotal, we are taking an innovative step into the future. Medialization offers our young generation who are members of NBBL and JBBL a greater opportunity of getting themselves noticed. Our clubs in particular will benefit from more awareness in the media."

Next-generation leagues on sporttotal for the very first time

Games of the ladies' top Basketball Bundesliga (DBBL) have been broadcast on sporttotal since 2019. With NBBL und JBBL on board, sporttotal is now bringing the full range of next-generation leagues and widening its basketball offering for fans.

For the 2021/22 league season, the venues of NBBL will be equipped with sporttotal's AI-based camera systems in the first step. As from the following 2022/23 season, cameras will be installed at JBBL's venues. All games will be transmitted fully automatically and are also subsequently available as video-on-demand.

