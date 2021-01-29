 

DGAP-DD TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2021 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Unifirm Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexey A.
Last name(s): Mordashov
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by exercising subscription rights with ISIN DE000TUAG109. This interaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.07 EUR 61269377.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0700 EUR 61269377.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-26; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64423  29.01.2021 

Wertpapier


