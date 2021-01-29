 

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jon-Al Duplantier as Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, announced the addition of Jon-Al Duplantier to Allegiance’s Board of Directors. “I am pleased that Jon-Al has agreed to join our Board as he brings deep corporate governance and leadership experience that will be a tremendous asset,” said George Martinez, Chairman of Allegiance.

Mr. Duplantier was previously the President of Rental Tools and Well Services at Parker Drilling Company where he was responsible for the company’s Rental Tools and Services business unit. As a member of the company’s executive team, he was an active contributor in discussions regarding strategy, business execution and capital allocation. Mr. Duplantier began his career as a patent attorney in the DuPont legal department before being transferred to Conoco Inc., then a wholly-owned subsidiary of DuPont, where he managed the legal affairs of two of the company's largest subsidiaries, developed cultural awareness skills, addressed commercial and regulatory disputes, labor and employment issues, insurance programs, as well as anti-bribery and economic sanctions compliance. Mr. Duplantier’s broad experience across commercial, governance and legal aspects of business along with his professional and leadership experience qualify him to serve on Allegiance’s board, as well as on the Audit Committee.

“We welcome Mr. Duplantier to the Allegiance team and appreciate his willingness to support and serve alongside our dedicated Board,” said Steven F. Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance. “With his extensive strategic execution, risk management and legal experience, Mr. Duplantier undoubtedly will provide meaningful contributions to the Board. His appointment further enhances the diversity of perspectives on the Board and advances our commitment to ensure our Board represents the diverse communities we serve.”

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of December 31, 2020, Allegiance was a $6.05 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of December 31, 2020, Allegiance Bank operated 28 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

