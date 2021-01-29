Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jon-Al Duplantier as Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, announced the addition of Jon-Al Duplantier to Allegiance’s Board of Directors. “I am pleased that Jon-Al has agreed to join our Board as he brings deep corporate governance and leadership experience that will be a tremendous asset,” said George Martinez, Chairman of Allegiance.



Mr. Duplantier was previously the President of Rental Tools and Well Services at Parker Drilling Company where he was responsible for the company’s Rental Tools and Services business unit. As a member of the company’s executive team, he was an active contributor in discussions regarding strategy, business execution and capital allocation. Mr. Duplantier began his career as a patent attorney in the DuPont legal department before being transferred to Conoco Inc., then a wholly-owned subsidiary of DuPont, where he managed the legal affairs of two of the company's largest subsidiaries, developed cultural awareness skills, addressed commercial and regulatory disputes, labor and employment issues, insurance programs, as well as anti-bribery and economic sanctions compliance. Mr. Duplantier’s broad experience across commercial, governance and legal aspects of business along with his professional and leadership experience qualify him to serve on Allegiance’s board, as well as on the Audit Committee.