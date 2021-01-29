 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021   

Bid procedure, 2021-02-05
Bonds SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1062. SE0013935319. 2031-05-12

SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1063, SE0015193313, 2045-11-24

 
Bid date 2021-02-05
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1062: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

1063: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1062: 1000 mln SEK per bid

1063: 500 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-02-09
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-01-29

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




