CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Bid procedure, 2021-02-04
|Bonds
|
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1586. SE0003174838. 2022-09-21
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5533, SE0010442731, 2023-09-20
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192, SE0010133207, 2023-03-15
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 515, SE0007278429, 2022-09-21
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 144., SE0011167428, 2023-06-21
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21
|Bid date
|2021-02-04
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
1586: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK
5533: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
192: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
2212: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK
515: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
144.: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK
575: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
1586: 2000 mln SEK per bid
5533: 1000 mln SEK per bid
192: 1000 mln SEK per bid
2212: 400 mln SEK per bid
515: 800 mln SEK per bid
144.: 900 mln SEK per bid
575: 900 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-02-08
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-01-29
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
