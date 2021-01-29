CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS
|Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-02-02
|Bonds
|
Floating-rate Notes(FRN) issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:
2025
The following issuers are accepted for delivery:
Göteborgs Stad
Helsingborgs Stad
Jönköpings Kommun
Lunds Kommun
Malmö Stad
Norrköpings Kommun
Region Skåne
Stockholms Stad
Sundsvalls Kommun
Täby Kommun
Uppsala Kommun
Västerås Stad
Örebro Kommun
Östersunds Kommun
Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after:
2021-01-22
No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 1000 million issued by the Stockholms Stad or Göteborgs Stad.
For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.
