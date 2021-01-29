IMMOFINANZ AG: Potential change in the structure of shareholders and the Executive Board

The Company was informed today that RPR Privatstiftung has concluded a share purchase agreement on the sale of its share in RPPK Immo GmbH with Revenite Austria S.à r.l. today, 29 January 2021.

This share purchase agreement is subject to the condition precedent that EUROVEA Services s.r.o., which holds the second share in RPPK Immo GmbH in addition to RPR Privatstiftung, consents to the transfer by 31 March 2021 at the latest.

In the event that this condition precedent is met, Mr. Ronny Pecik will tender his resignation as a member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG to the Supervisory Board.





On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.9 billion and covers more than 200 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com





