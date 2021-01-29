 

FB Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

29.01.2021, 16:45  |  31   |   |   

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, an increase of two cents ($0.02) from the prior quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 12th consecutive quarterly dividend, and are happy to be able to increase the dividend by 22% compared to prior quarters. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

25.01.21
FB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results