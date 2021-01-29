FB Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, an increase of two cents ($0.02) from the prior quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 12th consecutive quarterly dividend, and are happy to be able to increase the dividend by 22% compared to prior quarters. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”