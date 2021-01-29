 

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 DDF CUSIP #: 245915103

On January 29, 2021, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DDF) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0585 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021.

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount per share, attributable to (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.0165

28.2%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.0109

18.6%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.0167

28.6%

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.0144

24.6%

Total (per common share)

0.0585

100.00%

 

 

 

Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative

 

 

Distributions from:

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

Wertpapier


